Final Results of Greek National Elections

New Democracy has won by a large margin and forms a majority government, based on the results of the general elections held in Greece on Sunday, July 7. A total of six parties will enter parliament without the presence of far-right Golden Dawn. The voter participation rate reached 57.92 percent. A breakdown of each party’s percentage of the vote and seats in parliament is as follows:

New Democracy – 39.85 pct and 158 seats

SYRIZA – 31.53 pct and 86 seats

ΚΙΝΑL – 8.10 pct and 22 seats

Communist Party of Greece (ΚΚΕ) – 5.30 pct and 15 seats

Εlliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) – 3.70 pct and 10 seats

MeRA25 – 3.44 pct and 9 seats