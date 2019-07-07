The Greek People Have Spoken, ND Leader Mitsotakis Says (Vid)

ATHENS – “The sovereign Greek people spoke,” Prime Minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday evening, in his first statements after the elections.

“I am taking over the governance with awareness of my responsibility to the nation,” said Mitsotakis, stressing that he views the people’s verdict with “modesty and respect”.

Αναλαμβάνω τη διακυβέρνηση, έχοντας επίγνωση της εθνικής ευθύνης. Και στέκομαι με σεμνότητα και σεβασμό απέναντι στη λαϊκή ετυμηγορία. Δεν θα διαψεύσω τις ελπίδες σας. #Ενωμένοι_Μπορούμε Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday, July 7, 2019

“I will not let your hopes be disappointed,” Mitsotakis added. “Society wants us to move ahead united. We are too few to be divided,” he added, announcing that “the parliament will remain open in the summer, the future cannot wait.”