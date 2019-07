ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the first head of state to call New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis to congratulate him on this great victory and wished him good luck on Sunday evening, according to New Democracy’s sources.

On his part, Mitsotakis thanked him and stressed that he seeks a relaunch of Greek-Turkish relations on the basis of respect for international law and a sincere dialogue, beneficial to both peoples,” the sources added.