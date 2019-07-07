SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Sources’ First Reaction after Exit Polls

ATHENS – In their first reaction, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance sources noted:

“If the results of the exit poll are verified, there is a clear lead for New Democracy (ND). We respect the popular verdict, which is the essence of democracy. That is what we have done throughout our course until today.”

SYRIZA was, nonetheless, getting a substantial electoral percentage in extremely difficult circumstances that confirms that it is the main and indisputable expression of leftist, progressive and democratic forces in the country, the same source added.

SYRIZA leaves a rich legacy, a country with its public debt regulated, free of the memoranda and the IMF, with healthy public funds, reduced unemployment, a strong social protection gnetwork, and nine consecutive quarters of growth.

“We will defend these conquests from the position of a strong main opposition that the popular verdict has placed us,” the source said.

“A role that we will honour with accountability, compassion and determination to defend the rights and achievements of our people.”