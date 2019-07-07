ND’s First Reaction to Exit Polls: “A Historic Victory if Confirmed … Greece Entering a New Era”

New Democracy sources on Sunday evening commented on the first exit poll results at 80 pct, which show a clear lead for ND in the 2019 general elections, calling it “a historic victory” if confirmed.

“It is a historic victory for ND that is personally credited to Kyriakos Mitsotakis. If the exit polls are confirmed, ND has today achieved one of the biggest margins of victory since 1974. We remind you that a similar electoral lead was last recorded in 1981,” the sources noted, and continued by saying that “it shows that citizens want to leave the crisis behind them and regain a sense of normality in our country.”

“The result obviously reflects disapproval of SYRIZA. But it is mainly a positive vote for ND. In the European elections, citizens may have denounced the SYRIZA government, but today – as the SYRIZA pre-electoral maxim had said – ‘Greeks voted for their lives.’ And they chose the ND government plan to make their lives better. A plan with fewer taxes, new and better jobs and security for all,” the party sources says.

They also mentioned that the result “increases our responsibility,” and noted that “Greece is entering a new era, leaving the crisis and all that marked it behind. The tensions, the divisive rhetoric and the toxic public speech.