Greek Election: Projected Victory for ND, Six Parties in Parliament

ATHENS – Official election projections in Greece show the opposition New Democracy party winning 39.8% of the vote compared to the governing Syriza party’s 31.6%.

The projections from Sunday’s election also had the extreme right-wing Golden Dawn teetering on the lower side of the 3% threshold needed to enter parliament.

Yiannis Theodoropoulos of SingularLogic, the company compiling official election results for the Greek Interior Ministry, said the projections show New Democracy holding 158 of the 300 seats in Greece’s parliament, a comfortable governing majority.

Support for Golden Dawn hovered at around 2.96%. If the party manages to hit the minimum threshold and become the seventh party in parliament, it would reduce the number of seats held by New Democracy members.

Singular Logic on Sunday evening released the first estimate of the 2019 general elections result in Greece, with 10 pct of votes counted. This showed a substantial lead and single-party majority for New Democracy, with six parties entering parliament, as follows:

New Democracy – 39.8 pct and 158 seats

SYRIZA – 31.6 pct and 86 seats

ΚΙΝΑL – 8.3 pct and 23 seats

Communist Party of Greece (ΚΚΕ) – 5.3 pct and 14 seats

Εlliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) – 3.7 pct and 10 seats

MeRA25 – 3.4 pct and 9 seats

Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avghi) – 2.9 pct and 0 seats



Exit polls in Greece’s general election indicate conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a comfortable victory over left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The exit polls from Sunday’s election predicted Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party would win enough seats in Greece’s 300-member parliament to form a government without needing to enter a coalition with another party.

The vote was Greece’s first parliamentary election since the country emerged from three successive international bailouts and as it continues to struggle from a crippling financial crisis of nearly a decade.

The result of the first exit polls for the general elections in Greece were released after the closing of the polls at 19:00 on Sunday.

According to the results:

New Democracy 38-42 pct (155-167 seats)

SYRIZA 26.5-30.5 pct (77-82 seats)

Kinima Allagis (Movement of Change, KINAL) 6-8pct (19-22 seats)

Communist Party (KKE) 5-7 pct (16-19 seats)

Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avghi) 2.8-4.8 pct (0-13 seats)

Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) 2.5-4.5 pct (0-13 seats)

Mera25 3-5 pct (8-14 seats)

Centrists Union 1-2 pct

Plefsi Eleftherias 1-2 pct

Other parties 3.2-5.2 pct

(Material from the Associated Press and Athens Macedonian Agency was used in this report)