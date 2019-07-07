Election Day on the Greek Isles – Decisions, Decisions… Hopes and Dreams

SIPHNOS – It’s a beautiful, hot summer Sunday all over Greece. The alarm clock goes off, or the rooster crows, or the church bell rings, or the kids or spouse shake you awake – but it’s election day. Millions of Greeks rubbed their eyes this morning and asked the same question – beach, vote, or both?

On the delightful island of Siphnos – but seriously, aren’t they all delightful – the heat seemed fairly moderate for this time of year and there was a gentle breeze.

At the island’s main polling station in Apollonia, officials said turnout – at least through just past noon – was slightly below average.

Some commentators say Prime Minister Tsipras called for snap elections to be held on July 7 for strategic reasons – with hundreds of thousands of Greeks in tourist jobs away from their polling locations, they reason that he believed the low turnout would help SYRIZA. But what about the thousands of Diaspora Greeks, who tend to be more conservative who will be in Greece and can vote?

Some commentators believe Tsipras thought calling elections at this time would at least weaken New Democracy support enough to deprive it of an outright majority, forcing it into a coalition that would be an easy target for SYRIZA rhetoric, or generate outright chaos that the crafty outgoing Prime minister could exploit in other ways.

The Hellenes rubbing their eyes might have been waking from election-inspired dreams, but were they images of hope for a New Greece under Mitsotakis, or lingering nightmares from the 10-year socioeconomic crisis and the rollercoaster ride of SYRIZA’s tenure but with no messages from the subconscious about whom entrust with power this time?

Were the leftists so fearful of their own right of center nightmare that they would bound out of bed and dash to the polls to vote against ND before going to the beach, or were they so disappointed by the supposed Left government of Tsipras that they did not vote, opening the door to a majority for Mitsotakis?

The questions that have numerical answers will be resolved in a few hours – the philosophical and psychological musing about “what happened” will take longer. To paraphrase the old Italian saying, “Ten Greeks, ten opinions.”