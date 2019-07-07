Exit Polls Results at 100 Pct: ND Victory by Substantial Margin

The result (100 pct of sample) of the joint exit polls commissioned by nationally broadcasting television channels for the 2019 general elections in Greece were released after the closing of the polls at 19:00 on Sunday. They indicate a victory by a substantial margin for New Democracy, which is seen getting an absolute majority in parliament.

According to the latest results:

New Democracy 38.5-41.5 pct

SYRIZA 27-30 pct

Kinima Allagis (Movement of Change, KINAL) 6.5-8 pct

Communist Party (KKE) 5-6 pct

Mera25 3-4 pct

Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avghi) 2.8-3.8 pct

Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) 2.8-3.5 pct

SYRIZA 26.5-30.5 pct

New Democracy 38-42 pct

Kinima Allagis (Movement of Change, KINAL) 6-8pct

Communist Party (KKE) 5-7 pct

Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avghi) 2.8-4.8 pct

Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) 2.5-4.5 pct

Mera25 3-5 pct

Centrists Union 1-2 pct