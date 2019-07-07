Exit Polls Results at 100 Pct: ND Victory by Substantial Margin

The result (100 pct of sample) of the joint exit polls commissioned by nationally broadcasting television channels for the 2019 general elections in Greece were released after the closing of the polls at 19:00 on Sunday. They indicate a victory by a substantial margin for New Democracy, which is seen getting an absolute majority in parliament.
According to the latest results:
New Democracy 38.5-41.5 pct
SYRIZA 27-30 pct
Kinima Allagis (Movement of Change, KINAL) 6.5-8 pct
Communist Party (KKE) 5-6 pct
Mera25 3-4 pct
Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avghi) 2.8-3.8 pct
Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) 2.8-3.5 pct
