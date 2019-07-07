Three Regions in Evia Declared Under Emergency Measures Following Fires

By ANA July 7, 2019

FILE - An elderly woman stands as a fire burns near the village of Kremastos, on the Greek island of Evia, Friday, July 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

EVIA, Greece – Three areas on Evia, off Central Greece’s coast, were declared under emergency following several fires the past few days that broke out on Thursday.

The areas of Avlona, Konistres and Tamineis in the Kymi-Aliveri region were named by the Civil Protection Secretary General Yiannis Tafyllis on Saturday as needing emergency protection following extensive damage.

Over 300 firefighters were called in to control the fire, which did not claim any victims. A 63-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of arson; media reports said a warrant for several arson attempts at forestland had been outstanding against him.

