Poised for Power, Mitsotakis Heralds Coming New Greece (Vid)

ATHENS – Fully expecting to rout the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis went to the polls in July 7 snap elections with leads as high as 12 percent and already talking about what is administration would do.

“I stand with respect before the popular verdict. Today, Greek men and women have the country’s fate in their hands. I am confident that a better day will dawn for our country tomorrow,” he told journalists after voting in the western Athens district of Peristeri.

Δήλωση μετά την άσκηση του εκλογικού του δικαιώματος Οι εκλογές είναι η μεγάλη γιορτή της Δημοκρατίας. Στέκομαι με σεβασμό μπροστά στη λαϊκή ετυμηγορία. Σήμερα οι Ελληνίδες και οι Έλληνες παίρνουν τις τύχες του τόπου στα χέρια τους και είμαι σίγουρος ότι αύριο ξημερώνει για την Πατρίδα μας μια καλύτερη μέρα. Καλή ψήφο σε όλες και σε όλους. #Ενωμένοι_Μπορούμε #Εκλογές_2019 Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday, July 7, 2019

He said he wants a mandate and to rule without a coalition partner and would otherwise call new elections again immediately in a bid to have a majority government and push his pro-business, law-and-order policies, including ending asylum on university grounds.

He’s hoping to wrench power back from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who toppled a previous Conservative-led coalition that was under-then Premier Antonis Samaras, before the Lefist leader reneged on anti-austerity promises and fell out of favor fast.

Mitsotakis said he would also immediately start the long-delayed $8 billion development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport and other major projects blocked by hard-core elements in SYRIZA who don’t want foreign investors in Greece.

Tsipras called the snap elections after his party’s candidates were trounced in May 26 elections for the European Parliament and Greek municipalities despite a rampage of handouts he made with pension bonuses and tax cuts after slashing benefits and raising taxes to satisfy the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that put up a third bailout in the summer of 2015 for 86 billion euros ($96.59 billion) he sought.