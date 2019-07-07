Greece Says Turkish Fighter Jets Keep Violating Airspace

With attempts to de-escalate tensions falling by the wayside, Greek military officials are becoming concerned about increasing numbers of airspace violations by Turkish fighter jets over the Aegean.

Turkish aircraft violated Greek airspace 42 times on July 3 and engaged in five mock dogfights with Greek jets in the area south of the island of Rhodes as well as between Chios and Samos near the Turkish coast, Kathimerini said.

The violations kept up in the runup to the July 7 snap elections with worry that Turkey could provoke the next Greek government further, especially if it’s the law-and-order New Democracy which was favored to win easily.

Some 12 armed Turkish F-16s infringed Greek airspace 30 times on July 4 between Rhodes and Kastellorizo in the southeast Aegean as Greek pilots engaged them in six mock dogfights before chasing them off, the paper said.

“Turkish violations usually intensify when Greece is in a pre-election period,” Kathimerini said and there was no exception this time after Turkey had conducted naval and military exercises to show its might earlier.

Aegean airspace is one of the outstanding disputes between Turkey and Greece. Greece claims 10 nautical miles (19 kilometers) of airspace, including from the islands which it owns, beyond the current six nautical miles of territorial waters.

Turkey doesn’t recognize those claims, nor the United Nations Law of the Sea except when invoking it. Turkey said the sea-based boundaries also define the limits of its national airspace according to international law.

The majority of the encounters between the two countries’ jets take place within the four-mile radius which is recognized by both, the paper said of the tangling.