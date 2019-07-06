US Ambassador Pyatt Successfully Operated on Hip

ATHENS – US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt has been successfully operated in Athens on his hip following a bicycle accident, the US Embassy has announced.
Pyatt was injured during a trip to Mani, southern Peloponnese on Friday, and initial reports said he had broken his legs.
According to US Embassy spokesman William Murad, the ambassador has not broken his legs and is expecting the doctors to inform him on the recovery plan.
Pyatt should be thankful..he did a lot better than another ambassador who meddled and coordinated the overthrow of another government in libya,and gun running the arms from that project to Syria..to support another group of terrorist jihadist of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Israel to overthrow the government of Syria!
If you recall,Hillary Clinton , Joe Biden, and Barack Obama who appointed Pyatt to do what they did in libya, in the Ukraine, and polish up the traitor in Greece,.Tsipras to see the light of his future, also appointed another of Pyatts associates.named Ambassador Stevens.who did exactly what Pyatt does for a living , which is work with radical terrorist groups to destabilize any government not compliant to fanatics in our government !
Yes Mr. Pyatt.should be very thankfull,.since, the end result of meddling in the country of libya,,,got Ambassador Steven’s and a bunch of C.i. A operatives murdered in Bengazi, but neatly covered up!
Knowing Pyatt,.I can only imagine that he already knows who will be the next leader of Greece..and is beginning to scope out the next U.S military base in Greece in the Pelloponese and Mani!
However, if memory serves me,.that area of Greece .has never been receptive to Persian empires who send emissaries like PYatt to demand their land , water and allegiance to this new horde!
From what I know, my Spartan brothers who never wanted to have anything to do with the rest of Greece, still practices that…Good luck!