Dr. Sotirios G. Stergiopoulos Appointed President and CEO of A2A Pharmaceuticals

NEW YORK – A2A Pharmaceuticals Inc. (A2A), a biotechnology company committed to the advancement of innovative scientific research and new therapeutic agents, announced on July 2 the appointment of Dr. Sotirios G. Stergiopoulos as President and Chief Executive Officer, according to a press release which appeared on PR Newswire. He has held the position as Founder and Chairman of the Board since 2016 and will maintain a seat on the Board of Directors.

Dr. Stergiopoulos joins A2A from Ipsen where he served as the Chief Medical Officer, SVP and Head of Global Medical Affairs since January 2017. In this role, he was responsible for the overall medical and clinical governance of the company, as well as the creation of a global medical affairs organization. Dr. Stergiopoulos played a key role in Ipsen’s oncology TA strategy. He held numerous leadership positions in the pharmaceutical industry with companies including Novartis, Bayer, and Celgene.

Dr. Stergiopoulos is a physician executive with a BS from Stony Brook University, an MD from Poznan University of Medical Sciences, and an MBEE from the Johns Hopkins University. He has trained at the National Institutes of Health, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Harvard University.

Edward Painter, who has served as CEO of A2A since 2016, will take the role of Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Painter will work with Dr. Stergiopoulos to optimize the allocation of capital across A2A’s programs and build the management team.

Mr. Painter remarked, “I am delighted to have succeeded in recruiting Sotirios to the CEO role at A2A. His leadership in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as experience in clinical medicine and Oncology drug development, will be critical to A2A’s advancement of therapeutics for Oncology and other life-threatening diseases into the clinic for the patients that need them.”

Dr. Stergiopoulos said, “A2A’s novel approach to drug development has the potential to bring true best in class therapies to patients suffering with cancer and other difficult to treat diseases. I am encouraged by the platform utilized by A2A to pursue difficult targets and look forward to working alongside Edward and the team at A2A to translate the technology into therapies for patients.”

About A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

A2A Pharmaceuticals Inc. is committed to the development of new therapeutic agents that serve highly unmet patient needs. Their focus area is oncology and a program for Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy.

More information is available online: www.a2apharma.com.