The Manhattan AHEPA Family Holds Its 3rd Annual Cruise 

NEW YORK – The Manhattan AHEPA Family, Delphi Chapter #25, Daughters of Penelope-Evryklea Chapter #36, and The Sons of Pericles-New Renaissance Chapter # 5, held their 3rd Annual Greek Wine, Food & Music Cruise around Manhattan on June 28. About 250 people attended the sold out event.

AHEPA Empire State District 6 Governor Louis Katsos greeted everyone as they boarded the Art Boat, a colorfully decorated vessel, for the cruise. Guests enjoyed three complimentary Greek wine tastings sponsored by Oinos Wine and Purely Greece Imports, a Greek buffet featuring foods from Anemos Estiatorio, Greek music and dancing, as well as the spectacular views as the boat made its way towards the Statue of Liberty and back to Manhattan’s Skyport Marina at 23rd Street.

District 6 Governor Katsos thanked everyone for attending the event and then turned the microphone over to the recently elected Delphi Chapter #25 President George Eliopoulos, who congratulated Katsos on his recent election as governor and thanked him for his tenure as chapter president, which had just drawn to a close. He also thanked prior president Argyris Argitakos, and Jimmy Douloumbakas for organizing the event.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the scholarship programs of the International Summer School of the World Hellenic Biomedical Association (WHBA), an organization that is global in scope. WHBA’s annual Summer School program brings many of the future global leaders of the medical and biotech arena from all over the world to Greece. More information about WHBA is available online: www.whba1990.org.

Dr. Konstantinos Drosatos spoke about the WHBA and thanked AHEPA and everyone present for their support over the last three years for scholarships and programs for Greek scientists. Dr. Drosatos noted that AHEPA and the WHBA share a vision and values including, among others, education.

Among those on the cruise were the former Supreme President Andrew Zachariades, former District 6 Governor Demi Pamboukes, Tom Dushas, Daughters of Penelope past district governor Marie Kratsios, Daughters of Penelope-Evryklea Chapter #36 President Effie Streida, AHEPA Constantine Cassis Chapter #170 President Anastasios Stampolis, and Delphi Chapter Vice President-Strategic Steering Theodore P. Klingos. Also present were Director of the Office of Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Consulate General of Greece in New York Georgios Michailidis, artist and ARCAthens Founder and Executive Director Aristides Logothetis, Deme Savopoulos, Flavia Sgoifo, Jeannie Kouros, Demetria Daniels, and Evangeline Plakas, who was presented with a cake for the one-year anniversary of her Hellenic Daily News.

The dancing continued throughout the cruise with music by DJ George Andreakos, founder and General Manager of International Sounds. The event concluded with best wishes for a happy summer to all.