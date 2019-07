U.S. Ambassador Injured in Cycling Accident in Mani

U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt returned to Athens after an accident while cycling in Mani, southern Greece, on Friday.

In a tweet, the ambassador thanked the Areopoli Health Center staff and for well-wishers. “A big thank you to Areopoli Health Center staff for excellent care I received after my recent cycling accident in Mani & thank you to all my Greek friends who called to say perastika. I’m unhappy it cut my trip short but look forward to returning to Athens on my road to recovery,” he said.

According to information of the Athens-Macedonian News Agency in Patras, Pyatt was transferred from Areopoli to Athens in an ambulance accompanied by a doctor after injuries sustained on his legs.

Well-wishers included Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos, who spoke to him by phone.

