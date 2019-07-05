The 97th Annual AHEPA Family Supreme Convention in Chicago in Full Swing

CHICAGO, IL – Attendees have flown in from around the world to convene AHEPA’s annual meeting and to take in all that the Windy City has to offer.

“Over the past week, we were excited to host the AHEPA National Housing Corporation’s quarterly board meeting as a lead-up to the convention. The corporation continues to do amazing work to provide dignified affordable housing for our nation’s elderly,” AHEPA says

“Over 200 chapters have sent representatives to our Opening Ceremony on Monday evening. The gorgeous Empire Ballroom at the stunning Palmer House Hilton provided the perfect venue.”