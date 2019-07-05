Anarchist Attack On Greek Media Company Denounced

ATHENS – The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and major opposition New Democracy joined in condemning an anarchist assault by the Rouvikonas group on the offices of the Athens Voice media group, the group saying it was done over an off-color remark about the death of a hospital caregiver who jumped out a window to her death to avoid government inspectors.

The government said such incidents have “no place in our democracy,” although Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ party hadn’t denounced a wave of lawlessness conducted by Rouvikonas which was supporting a furlough for jailed terrorist killer Dimitris Koufodinas.

Around 15 members of the anti-establishment group used crowbars to smash furniture and equipment, while also splashing black paint on the walls of the newspaper’s Athens offices, said Kathimerini.

In a post on the anarchist Indymedia website, Rouvikonas said the attack was retaliation for the remark about Gayane Kassardjian, a 50-year-old Armenian woman working off the books as a private caregiver at the Nikaia General Hospital near Piraeus.

The woman died of injuries after jumping out of a window to evade a possible inspection of her residence and work permit, the paper said, with officials having hunted down low-level violators while letting major evaders escape with near impunity, including people getting high positions by faking college degrees and other false credentials.

SYRIZA and Tsipras had been accused by critics of condoning Rouvikonas violence in a bid to reestablish Leftist credentials after he bowed to international lenders to get Greece a third bailout in 2015, for 86 billion euros ($96.86 billion.)

That changed three days before July 7 snap elections in which the major opposition New Democracy, which vowed to crack down on violence and lawlessness, is favored to win. SYRIZA also added that such attacks “cannot “be justified by any amount of vulgarity.”

New Democracy said the assault on offices of the free press newspaper Athens Voice was an “attack on democracy.”

The Conservatives added in a tweet that, “What sundry Rouvikones have failed to grasp is that the citizens will not be terrorized or intimidated,” by any government.