ATHENS – While he could be eligible for conditional release in September despite serving 11 life sentences for his Nov. 17 terrorist group murdering 23 people, jailed assassin Dimitris Koufodinas’ request for a seventh furlough was rejected a third time by a judicial council.

The judges on the council in Volos, near the low-security work farm where he was transferred during the regime of the Radical Left SYRIZA that’s on a path to lose July 7 snap elections, agreed with a prosecutor to bar the killer’s request because he hasn’t shown any remorse.

During his last vacation from jail during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, he was even seen strolling around Athens with a member of the anarchist group Rouvikonas which supports him, as he pointed out the spots where he and his group killed people, smiling all the while.

Nov. 17, disbanded ahead of the 2004 Athens Olympics after intense pressure from the international community, counted five Americans attached to the US Embassy over the years among its victims, leading Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt to say Koufodinas “is a murderer, not Robin Hood,” as the terrorist’s sympathizers portray him.

The decision came despite a recent Supreme Court ruling according to which Koufodinas’ lack of remorse should not influence his eligibility for furloughs, ordering the council to reconsider. There was no indication whether he would accept it or go on a hunger strike again as he did earlier, leading the court to have his request reconsidered.

Koufodinas now also faces a charge of insurgency after backing a prison protest in favor of an anarchist although a SYRIZA law changed that from a felony to a misdemeanor, which didn’t influence or impress the judges.

The new penal code also has a leniency provision allowing convicted terrorists to apply for early conditional release provided they have served 17 years behind bars. Koufodinas will be eligible to apply in September while four of his fellow N17 members are already eligible.