Debt Will Be Repaid by Growth, Mitsotakis Promises

ATHENS – “I cannot discount the election result. It would be arrogant to tell citizens that elections are over. We don’t know what parties will enter the parliament and whether there will be a strong mandate,” main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday in an interview with ANT1 TV.

He underlined that we have to reduce surplus targets and restore credibility. “Markets have already reacted positively and show that they trust us. Debt will be repaid by growth and not over-taxation. I believe that I can persuade our partners for the reduction of the primary surplus targets,” he said.

Mitsotakis reiterated that there is no much room for tolerance and we will move into practice as of the following day. “We have the potential to create new prosperity, prosperity for all,” he stressed.

“Entrepreneurs realize that the success of a business goes through the happiness of the employees,” he noted and added: “I want entrepreneurs to give shares to employees. I will give them motivation to do so.”

“We will be strict in the implementation of labour law,” he underlined.

Mitsotakis promised that social benefits will not be abolished. “Our first priority will be to boost the minimum guarantee income,” he stressed.

Regarding North Macedonia, he said that the name issue was settled because it was part of a broader discussion with the partners. He also said that he would never sign such an agreement concessing the Macedonian identity and language.

However, Mitsotakis pledged to work in order to correct the bad consequences of this agreement.

Mitsotakis at main campaign rally: ‘New Democracy will revive the country’s backbone, the middle class’

New Democracy (ND) party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a “loud and powerful message across the country,” speaking at his main pre-electoral rally at Thission, in Athens, on Thursday evening, that “on Sunday we vote and on Monday we turn a page.”

Mitsotakis said the main opposition party is “the widest possible patriotic political movement among all Greeks,” and added that his party is ready to express “all those who seek certainty and progress,” and that ND is “ready to take on this responsibility.” He added, “We know the way, we know how to propel the country forward.”

He asked Greek citizens to give him the strength to serve the country and “unite all Greeks,” as he said “armed with the truth and a daring, yet realistic plan.”

Criticising the SYRIZA government, Mitsotakis said that “they came to power with lies, they governed in arrognace and with unprecedented incompetence, and they are now leaving without having fully understood why Greeks are showing them the way out.”

He added that ND links growth with rising wages, and that these will grow in tandem with the GDP growth. He added that “the minimum wage will grow at double the rate than the growth rate, so that in three years’ time it may reach 730 euros” per month, from the current 550 euros. His program, he stressed, is aimed at “reviving the country’s backbone, the middle class.”

Mitsotakis underlined that he intends to “change the new Penal Codes legislated by the outgoing (SYRIZA) government,” because these “provide for the opportunity of an early release of convicted murderers, including the November17 terrorists.”

Wrapping up ahead of Sunday’s general elections, the New Democracy leader said that “there is no room for lost votes on Sunday, nor for adventures and experiments which we will regret tomorrow,” and added that “it is the time of responsibility, engagement and participation.”