Gianaris Announces $13,000 in Women’s Health Funding for Sunnyside Seniors

SUNNYSIDE, NY – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced on July 3 that he secured $13,000 in this year’s budget for women’s health programming at Sunnyside Community Services. The funding Senator Gianaris allocated will help Sunnyside Community Services’ senior programs. He announced the funding while attending the Sunnyside Community Services 4th of July program for seniors.

“Sunnyside Community Services provides critical services for older adults in western Queens and I am proud to support their ongoing work,” said Senator Gianaris. “I am pleased to fund their efforts so our seniors can maintain a healthy and vibrant lifestyle.”

“Our range of programs for healthy living include many offerings that help our senior members to stay active and to embrace healthy lifestyle choices,” said Judy Zangwill, Sunnyside Community Services Executive Director. “We are so grateful to Senator Gianaris for helping to remove barriers to healthy aging by providing support for preventative programs, exercise classes, and recreational opportunities that help older adults in our community to live their best, independent lives.”

The funding will provide support to programs that contribute to wellness and well-being among older adults.

Senator Gianaris has successfully advocated for increased funding for community priorities in this year’s state budget, including $13,000 for Hunters Point Middle School and $20,000 for Immigrant Families Together.