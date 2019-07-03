Astoria Residents Advised: Macy’s Fireworks Not Visible from Local Parks this Year

ASTORIA – For those planning on viewing the 43rd Annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks in person, be advised, local parks in Astoria and Long Island City will not have the best view this year.

The fireworks display will be held near the Brooklyn Bridge this time offering the best views from downtown areas of Manhattan and Brooklyn on the East River. In previous years, the location had been centered closer to Long Island City and Astoria and many enjoyed prime viewing from their rooftops and local parks along the waterfront.

The last time the fireworks lit up the Brooklyn Bridge was in 2014, according to a Macy’s news release.

The NYPD released a statement to the community, shared by the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association (OANA): “Please be advised that Macy’s fireworks display on Thursday, July 4 will take place near the Brooklyn Bridge. The fireworks will NOT be visible from Queensbridge Park, Rainey Park or Astoria Park. Please plan accordingly.”

Of course, the Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular will also be broadcast on NBC for those who prefer the comfort of their couch for viewing the display on TV. The show begins at 8 PM and the fireworks start at about 9:20 PM on July 4.