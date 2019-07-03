Mitsotakis Sets Agenda for New Democracy Rule

Anticipating he will win July 7 snap elections with surveys showing he’s holding big leads, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is already planning what his administration will do if he takes power.

Speaking to the news agency Reuters during a rapid-fire tour of northern Greece, he said he will push a nascent recovery from a 9 1/2-year-long economic and austerity crisis after the Aug. 20, 2018 end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($368.08 billion.)

If he bumps off the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the polls he said that, “The first thing that is necessary for economic growth to be boosted is a stable government, a strong majority in the next Parliament,” to avoid having a compromising coalition partner as Tsipras did with the far-right Independent Greeks (ANEL) for most of his term.

“If we are able to reach that goal, and I’m very optimistic, I think that we’ll send a very clear signal that we have four years ahead of us, without any additional elections to deliver on our plans,” he said, promising to cut taxes and lure foreign investors scared off by a 29 percent corporate rate and hard-core elements in SYRIZA who didn’t want them in Greece.

A Harvard-educated ex-banker who gave up a career in the financial sector for politics, he did not deviate from his schedule an inch although his motorcade had to stop at every red light on the way, the feature noted.

He said the only way to “jolt the Greek economy into a different growth trajectory” is with reforms and investments and that he would immediately start the long-delayed $8 billion development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport and restart the Skouries gold mine project in northern Greece blocked by SYRIZA.

He has promised jobs, a crackdown on crime as well as more funds and help from Europe to deal with detention centers and camps in Greece on the mainland and islands holding more than 70,000 refugees and migrants.

He said he would talk with the the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that put up a third rescue package in 2015 for 86 billion euros ($97.04 billion) but demanded harsh austerity in return.

He wants to reduce what he called an unattainable goal of a 3.5 percent primary surplus that doesn’t include interest on the bailouts, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military costs, nor the effect of holding back payments to people and vendors owed money by the state.

“I want a country that first of all is going to be very optimistic about its bright future,” said Mitsotakis. “I set my ambitions very high … we are ready for a big leap forward,” he said after he promised to bring a New Greece.

“I’ve spoken to tens of thousands of people to listen to their anguish,” he said. “But I’m always very aware of their dreams and the aspirations of the Greek people. We have had the time to change the party,” he added.