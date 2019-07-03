Norwegian Launches Its First-ever New York to Athens Nonstop Route

Norwegian Airlines inaugurated on Tuesday their first-ever route to Athens, Greece, from the U.S.

The new summer seasonal, nonstop service from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Athens International Airport starts July 2, 2019 and ends on October 26, 2019, operating four times a week. Fares start as low as $ 219.90 in Economy and $ 669.90 in Premium, one-way, taxes included.

Norwegian was recognized as World’s Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline.

“Since the announcement of this new route earlier this year, the response from consumers has been tremendous, both from American travelers and the Greek community in the greater New York City area. We are excited to bring our award-winning service, eco-efficient aircraft and affordable fares during prime travel season in the U.S. and to a highly sought-after destination like Greece,” said Matthew Wood, Senior Vice President of Commercial Long Haul and New Markets at Norwegian.

“This new route is a response to our call for enhancing air connectivity between Greece and the United States and we thank Norwegian for answering the demand. We welcome Norwegian to Greece and expect this nonstop route to contribute in the growing numbers of tourists to our country,” said Elena Kountoura, former Minister of Tourism of the Hellenic Republic, according to a press release by Norwegian.

Earlier this year, Norwegian became the leading and largest foreign airline to serve the New York City region, according to data from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; the airline has twice been ranked most fuel-efficient airline by the International Council on Clean Transportation.

Norwegian now offers close to 50 nonstop routes from New York City and many other U.S. cities to top destinations in Europe including Athens, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, Madrid, Oslo, Paris, Rome, and Stockholm. All flights are available to book on Norwegian.com/us and for the most affordable fares, visitors can see the Low Fare Calendar. Passengers on all of Norwegian’s routes flights are eligible to join Norwegian Reward, the airline’s award-winning loyalty program, to earn CashPoints every time they fly, book a hotel or rent a car, according to the company. This year, Norwegian Reward was named Program of the Year Europe and Africa for the third consecutive year.