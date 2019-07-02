Greek Champion PAOK Signs Ferreira as New Coach

THESSALONIKI (AP) — Greek champion PAOK has signed former Braga manager Abel Ferreira as its new coach.

Ferreira joined players at their summer training base in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, after signing a three-year deal, the club said on Tuesday.

Ferreira replaced Razvan Lucescu, who led PAOK to its best season ever, including its first double and an undefeated run to its third league championship. Lucescu left to manage Saudi club Al-Hilal.

A former defensive midfielder, the 40-year-old Ferreira came from his first senior management job at topflight Portuguese club Braga.

PAOK reportedly paid Braga 2 million euros ($2.27 million) to release Ferreira but made no public comment on the financial terms of the deal.

—

By COSTAS KANTOURIS Associated Press