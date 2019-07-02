Fotis Dulos’ Sister in Greece Defends Her Brother

HARTFORD, CT – The investigation continues into the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, the Connecticut mother of five, last seen on May 24 when she dropped off the children at a private school in New Canaan. The subsequent arrest of her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, for tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance, has cast Mr. Dulos in a negative light to say the least, even as he and Troconis are currently out on $500,000 bail each. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges, but innocent until proven guilty sometimes falls by the wayside in the court of public opinion.

Fotis Dulos’ sister, Rena Dulos, spoke with the Hartford Courant via phone interview from Greece about her brother, on July 1, noting the family’s concerns, “We really feel very worried first about Jennifer,” and adding that “I hope the truth will shine as soon as possible and people will understand that this is not the Fotis that they are thinking he is.”

Rena Dulos is 13 years older than her brother and told the Courant, “There may have been problems with Jennifer, of course, but he couldn’t do such a thing. We all loved Jennifer very much. We had a fantastic relationship with her.”

The sisters-in-law had continued communicating since the divorce proceedings began two years ago, the Courant reported, adding that even six months ago they were still emailing when lawyers told them to stop. Ms. Dulos told the Courant, “We had a fantastic relationship even when the court situation started. She was a loving person for our family and we are so much worrying about her and I hope everything will end nicely.”

She then spoke about the perception in Greece, telling the Courant that “all his friends, schoolmates, and family are very skeptical because they know Fotis since his childhood and they know this isn’t something that Fotis could do. It is so far from who he is.”

“Family members have come from Greece to stay with Dulos at his Farmington home so that he isn’t alone,” the Courant reported.

“We are trying not to leave him alone. He is so much alone he cannot communicate with the kids. It’s very difficult and very sad, this situation,” Ms. Dulos told the Courant, adding that she felt the need to defend her brother in the media in the interest of fair coverage.

“I know him so well and I can tell you the truth is very far from what we know so far,” she said, the Courant reported.

She then recalled the estranged couple’s wedding day with the entire family in attendance, including their mother who has passed away since that time.

“It was great day, a beautiful day,” Dulos told the Courant, adding that “we are so much worried about her. It is really a shocking situation.”