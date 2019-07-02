Mitsotakis: No Public Worker Firings, No Benefit Cuts

ATHENS – If he wins snap elections on July 7, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would not fire public workers nor slash benefits in an apparent pitch to voters for the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA who said he would decimate workers and the middle class.

Speaking during a party rally in Volos, central Greece, he also said that he would require evluations of workers that SYRIZA blocked although while Administrative Reform Minister in a previous New Democracy-led coalition he fired thousands of public workers without reviews as

In the same speech, Mitsotakis called for a strong mandate in the vote, saying Greece needs a stable government, said Kathimerini, and that would enable him to rule outright without the need for a coalition partner that could be at odds with some of policies.

“We should let no vote go to waste,” he said in his pitch.