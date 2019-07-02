Memory Eternal Athanasia Papadakis of Roslindale

BOSTON – Athanasia Papadakis of Roslindale, died peacefully on June 26 at the age of 87. She was born in the village of Giorgitsi in Sparta, Greece, to Peter and Christoula (Gouzoulis) Kalantzis.

A proud and loving wife of 54 years to Ioannis (John) Papadakis, who preceded her in death, she is survived by her daughters Carol Travayiakis and her husband Konstantinos, Georgia Stavroulakis and her husband Ioannisof, Christine Papadakis-Kanaris and her husband Nicolas Kanaris, and Emmanuel Papadakis and his wife B. Beloved grandmother of Eleftherios and his wife Sophia, Marina and her husband Demetri, Petros, Maria-Christina and her husband Nick, Ioannis, Anastas, John Demetri, Evangeline, Alexandra, Joanna, Lena-Athanasia, and great-grandchildren Konstantino, Haralambos, Raphaela, Antonis, and Haroula.

Dear sister of Maria Kapsaskis of Jamaica Plain, Anna Giannopoulos and her husband Peter, and brother Constantine Kalantzis. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Very Reverend Dr. George Kalangis and sister-in-law Efthimia (Effie) Kalantzis. A woman of strength and wisdom, Athanasia worked tirelessly for the betterment of her family.

Beloved by all who knew her, she was a devout and faithful member of the Greek Orthodox Church. She enjoyed her garden, travelling to her village of Giorgitsi, and spending time with her family and friends. Eternal be her memory and may she rest in peace. A funeral service was held on Saturday, June 29 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Athanasia’s memory may be made to the above named church, c/o Iconography Fund. Burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, MA.