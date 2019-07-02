SYRIZA Minister Denies Nov. 17 Terrorists Set for Release from Jail

ATHENS – Greek Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou said media reports new penal reform laws critics said go soft on crime will lead to the release of five top former members of the Nov. 17 terrorist group that killed 23 people were false.

The measure was passed by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras before he dissolved Parliament to call snap elections coming July 7 and Kalogirou said the reports were aimed at further discrediting the government that’s been under fire for doing essentially nothing about a rampage of lawlessness in Greece’s capital.

The initial reports cited by Kathimerini said that under the new code four jailed Nov. 17 members, including leader Alexandros Giotopoulos, would he able to apply for conditional release although serving life sentences for the multiple murders, including five Americans attached to the US Embassy over the years.

According to the provisions of law 110A, the right to early release under specific conditions has been extended to lifers irrespective of their crime and the number of life sentences they have been handed, provided they have served 17 years in prison, but Kalogirou said it was 25 years.

Kalogirou cited Article 7 of Presidential Decree 62/2014, which states that prisoners who have been handed life sentences cannot benefit from the pilot implementation of electronic tagging.

“Therefore, today, the measure in question cannot be implemented in the cases mentioned in these press reports,” he said in a statement.

Tipping SYRIZA’s hand if the party stays in power – but far behind in polls to the major opposition New Democracy which has vowed to get tough on crime – he said the law toughens conditions for the terrorists when they are released.

If so, they would be under house arrest and have to wear monitoring bracelets although the flight risk is high. The others who media reports said could apply for release as soon as July 2 were Another three terrorists, the brothers Savvas and Christodoulos Xiros, along with Vassilis Tzortzatos, who are also serving multiple life sentences.

Kalogirou said that any request for release will first have to be examined by a judicial council.

Among Nov. 17’s victims were politicians, businessmen, industrialists, publishers, as well as American, Turkish and British diplomats and officials as well as politician Pavlos Bakoyiannis, then husband of New Democracy stalwart Dora Bakoyianni and father of Kostas Bakoyiannis, who at 41 was just elected Athens’ youngest mayor.

The first report said that also eligible to apply in September for release would be a top Nov. 17 leader, Dimitris Koufodinas, who has had seven furloughs from jail and seeking an eighth, backed by violent protests from the notorious group Rouvikonas and said to have sympathies from within SYRIZA hard-core elements.

Koufodinas is currently serving his sentence in a low-security work farm near the northeastern town of Volos. US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt described him as “a murderer, not Robin Hood,” speaking out against any leniency for the terrorist killer.