On Samos, Mitsotakis Promises Fast Aid for Refugee Centers

Expecting to win July 7 snap elections with polls showing he’s far ahead of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis went to the eastern Aegean island of Samos, overrun with refugees and migrants stuck in detention centers and said his government, if elected, would bring quick relief to beleaguered Greek islands.

He said speeding aid to the islands and improving the centers – the one on Lesbos was called by the BBC “the worst in the world” – would be a top priority for his government if he’s elected, adding yet another promise to a growing list of top priorities.

Samos is only about a mile from Turkey, which has allowed human traffickers to keep operating and send refugees and migrants who went there from war-torn and strife-ridden Middle Eastern and other countries to Greek islands.

There are about 15,000 on the islands, and another 55,000 in mainland detention centers and camps, stuck after the European Union closed its borders to them and reneged on promises to help take some of the overload.

Only a relative handful have been returned to Turkey under a swap deal with the European Junion that’s essentially been in limbo for three years and as the European Comissioner in charge of refugee affairs – New Democracy’s Dimitris Avramopoulos – has done little to help.

Mitsotakis said reducing the number of refugees and migrants on the islands where they keep coming, if in smaller numbers, will “be towards the correct geographical direction, in other words, towards Turkey, not towards mainland Greece”.

Most of the them are seeking asylum after the EU shut them out, but long delays in processing applications has led to frequent protests and violence between ethnic groups and with riot police called to the centers.

“Such procedures must conclude very quickly, and those not granted asylum must be returned to Turkey (from where they disembarked,) based on the EU-Turkey agreement,” he said, also sharply criticizing the outgoing Tsipras government for the pitiful conditions at the centers, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.