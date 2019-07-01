Congratulatory Letter of the President of Cyprus to Archbishop Elpidophoros

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America received today in his office the visit of the Consul General of Cyprus in New York, Mr. Alexis Phedonos-Vadet, who brought a personal congratulatory letter from the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, on the occasion of the Archbishop’s election and enthronement.
In his letter, Mr. Anastasiades wrote: “You undertake this God-pleasing work in a particularly demanding time and as I am confident of the diligence you will show, I want to assure you of the readiness of both myself and my Government to develop a close cooperation towards the goal of promoting our national issues and supporting the Greek and Cypriot Omogeneia.”
Finally, Mr. Anastasiades in his letter expresses the wish to meet Archbishop Elpidophoros in New York, during his upcoming visit and participation in the sessions of the U.N. General Assembly.
The Archbishop thanked the Consul General and asked him to convey to the President the expression of his gratitude for the honor, and his best wishes for a speedy recovery.
Cyprus welcomes another Cypriot Ambassador to the US. But he’s a Turkish citizen and controlled by Turkish civil servants who monitor his boss and every move of both of them.
When he meets with Biden and anoints him, who is he representing? The US flock? The Greeks? The Cypriots? Or the Islamic Republic of Turkey?
The Vicar of Canterbury will have to sort this all out for him with consultants from the NYC Council on Foreign Relations, like Kissinger. No wait, Kissinger gave away Cyprus, so the Clintons! No wait, the Clintons bombed Orthodox Serbia!
Oh, well, the Vicar will just have the Powerful Greek Lobby solve it. And all in Greek on OXI Day no less.
Meanwhile, how many pews emptied this past June? Lots.
Who’s been held accountable for millions missing? No one—other than some chump crooked Greek bookkeeper for sixty grand.
The core business for this guy is NOT foreign diplomacy, it’s taking care of his priests and parishes. But that’s last for now. I give him two years and out. Implosion of megalomania. Or maybe he’ll just be buried under an avalanche of rose pedals, who knows?