NEW YORK – On June 30, the Vespers service was held at the Church of the Saints Anargyroi, Cosmas and Damianos, in Washington Heights. The historic church was filled with the faithful from the tri-state area who make the pilgrimage every year in honor of these miracle-working saints.

His Grace Bishop Ierotheos of Efkarpia, Abbot of the Sacred Patriarchal and Stavropegial Orthodox Monastery of St. Irene Chrysovalantou, presided over the service and led the procession with the icon of the saints …