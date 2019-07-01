The Orthodox Pharmacist

June 23 was All Saints Day and June 30, the Second Sunday after Pentecost, was the commemoration of local Saints both known and known only to God. Among the American Saints are: St. Herman of Alaska, St. Peter the Aleut, St. Innocent and Bishop Rafael of Brooklyn. Who will be the next generation of saints? What will their trials and tribulations be? “They were stoned, they were sawn in two, were tempted, were slain with the sword” (Hebrews 11:37). Perhaps …