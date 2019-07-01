Letter to the Editor: The Threat Turkey Poses to Cyprus and Greece

Dear Editor:

While not Greek or a subscriber to your excellent newspaper, I was fortunate enough to obtain a copy and noted the threat that Turkey poses not only to Greek Cyprus but also to Greece. The situation has been exacerbated recently by the defeat of Erdogan’s party both in Ankara and Istanbul. The obvious ensuing question is to whether he will be able to stay in office.

As is true of dictators or aspiring dictators when faced with possible removal from office, Erdogan has chosen to inflame his supporters by his warlike actions, namely the invasion and seizure of Greek Cyprus territorial waters and the riches that may be derived. We can only hope that moderate voices are heard in Turkey and a crisis averted, with no thanks to Erdogan.

Very truly yours,

Nelson Marans

New York, NY