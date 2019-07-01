Apostolakis: We are Firmly Committed to Defending Our National Positions

“We are in favour of the peaceful coexistence of states and the settlement of differences between them, in accordance with the provisions of the UN Charter and international law and, at the same time, firmly committed to the defence of our national positions as defined by international law and international treaties,” National Defence Minister Evangelos Apostolakis said on Monday during a seminar on “A New State of Affairs in the Western Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean.”

As he said, “Greece is called upon to reliably and effectively address a set of complex and multidimensional potential challenges and problems in a rational way, and within the framework of international legitimacy that will also benefit its national interests. In such a critical geopolitical area, defence diplomacy is of particular importance to our country.”

He added that in order to meet these challenges, Greece has adopted policies that make it a national priority to have cooperation, peace and an emphasis on Greece’s role a provider of security in the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans. “Greece builds bridges of cooperation and dialogue with the countries of the wider region, while contributing to the development of good neighbourly relations, mutual trust and constructive interaction,” he underlined.

Referring to Turkey, Apostolakis reiterated that “we have to live with a difficult neighbour” and added: “We face Turkey’s provocative actions in the Aegean and its various unfounded claims, always reacting with prudence and strategic coolheadedness. It is self-evident that our stances should not be misinterpreted as weakness.”