Judges Probed After Tsipras’ Brother Cleared of Fraud Charge

ATHENS – A disciplinary investigation into judges overseeing a criminal case in which Dimitris Tsipras, brother of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was acquitted of attempted fraud charges has been ordered by Supreme Court Vice President Maria Galani.

She mandated the probe after complaints the case against Dimitris Tsipras was mishandled by judges on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, said Kathimerini.

Dimitris Tsipras, a civil engineer, was accused of presenting a false social security certificate in order to bid on a tender for a 1.1-million euro ($1.25 million) public works project in 2012 and was cleared in 2018 not of the charges but because the statue of limitations had expired.

In July, 2018, the press spokeswoman for conservative New Democracy, Maria Spyraki, said there should have been answers then, noting that the technical company Diodos, belonging to the Tsipras family, was granted the project based on the fake social security clearance certificate.

Dimitris Tsipras, was indicted in 2015 but it took three years to get to court and after Spyraki said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA changed the law to protect him from prosecution.

Acropolis Museum Opens Underground Archaeological Area

TNH Staff

ATHENS – Visitors walking to the Acropolis Museum across a glass walkway and marveling at the ancient ruins displayed beneath will have a chance to explore them, traversing an ancient ancient Athenian neighborhood that survived from Classical to Byzantine times.

The museum’s base rests on heavy pillars. Below it is a neighborhood of excavated homes, workshops, baths and streets. Most of the remains were found when the museum was being built.

The Acropolis Museum director, Dimitris Pantermalis, recently spoke about the newly opened area with Reuters reporters. “Visitors can come down and see ancient ruins of the city of Athens, especially in the area south of the Acropolis” he said.

Visitors will see some luxurious ancient houses, some of which included rooms where bathers could warm up before entering heated pools, part of the find under the museum that opened 10 years ago in a bid to persuade the British Museum to return the stolen Parthenon Marbles.

“It was fascinating, an amazing experience,” Carol Hoover, a recent visitor from Colorado told the news agency the American state of Colorado. He said he was most interested in the special floor design and the complex drainage system of ancient Greece.

The Acropolis Museum has brought in more than 14 million visitors since it opened in 2009 and sits at the edge of the Acropolis hill in Athens. Inside are many sculptures created in ancient Greece, including works from one of the most influential buildings in Western civilization, the Parthenon, apart from the stolen marbles taken by Scottish diplomat Lord Elgin 200 years ago.