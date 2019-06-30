Fires Break out at Fyli and on Aegina; One Man Found Dead

ATHENS – Fire fighters were battling separate fires that broke out near the Greek capital on Sunday, in grass and shrubland very near the Fyli landfill in Attica and a second on the island of Aegina.

The fire on Aegina, also burning dry gass and low vegetation, was partially under control while reinforcements have been sent to put out the fire near the landfill.

According to the latest reports, one man was found dead by firemen in a factory near the Fyli fire but it is unclear whether his death is related to the blaze as there are no burn injuries on the body, which has now been transferred to a hospital.

The fire brigade said that the fire was continuing to blaze near various factories and manufacturing enterprises in the area, none of which are currently in any danger.

Two teams, one with eight fire-fighters and four fire engines, and another with 18 fire-fighters with nine fire engines, are currently fighting the fire in Fyli, assisted by two teams of fire-fighters on foot, three municipality water carriers and two airplanes and two helicopters from the air.