Elections July 7: New Democracy Lead Over SYRIZA 9%

ATHENS – In trend with previous surveys, the major opposition New Democracy had a lead of 9 percent over the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA as snap polls are coming on July 7, indicating the toppling of the administration of Premier Alexis Tsipras after four years of reneging on anti-austerity promises are on the verge of bringing him down.

That was the result of an opinion poll by the firm Pulse for SKAI TV that gave New Democracy a margin of 36-27 percent over the Leftists, based on an extrapolation of valid responses the business newspaper Naftemporiki said of the findings.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is hoping for an outright victory of such a margin he won’t need a coalition partner that would likely be the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) that is in third with a measly 7 percent.

KINAL is made up of stalwarts from the former PASOK Socialists who served New Democracy in a coalition led by former Premier and then Conservatives leader Antonis Samaras who was defeated by SYRIZA in January, 2015 elections.

In fourth in their usual position was the politically-irrelevant KKE Communists, with 5 percent, followed by the fading neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, at 4 percent, with all 15 of its lawmakers and dozens of members in the fourth year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang and one member accused of murdering anti-Fascist hip-hop artist Pavlos Fyssas in September, 2013.

With a 3 percent threshold needed to get into Parliament, two new parties are just above the benchmark at 3.5 percent, the ultra-nationalist, pro-Russian, super-religious Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) party with 3.5 percent and MeRA25 of former SYRIZA finance chief Yanis Varoufakis.

To Potami, now in Parliament, gave up after a dismal finish in the May 26 elections for the European Parliament and Greek municipalities, as did the pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of former defense minister Panos Kammenos who took the party out as as junior coalition partner with SYRIZA in opposition to Tsipras’ deal giving away the name of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia to a newly-renamed North Macedonia.

Another party in Parliament, the Union of Centrists, finished far below 3 percent after spending four years of sitting on the sidelines after surprisingly getting enough votes to enter the body in elections four years ago.

The percentage of the undecided/no answer vote was 7.5 percent and there is concern of a massive number of no-shows at the polls with the election coming during the summer and after more than 41 percent of voters abstained in May elections.