The risk of fire will be very high on Sunday in many parts of Greece, the general secretariat of Civil Protection announced on Saturday.

The regions facing high risk are:

Attica (including the island of Kythira), Sterea Ellada (Viotia, Evia and Skyros), the regions of Corinth, Argolis and Lakonia on the Peloponnese, the region of northern Aegean (the islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos and Ikaria, the southern Aegean region and the region of Crete.