Avramopoulos: Mitsotakis Will Be a Good and Effective Prime Minister

“The vast majority of the Greeks are now together, after a long period of extreme populism, to return as society and state to the democratic and institutional normality. This struggle that has launched the patriotic and democratic party (New Democracy) with leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is made in the name of Greece, of the society and particularly on the name of the dissolved middle class, of the people of labour and effort that demand an environment that will allow them to exercise their right to progress, labour and life” European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos said in an interview with Ta Nea newspaper on Saturday.

He said that it is matter of responsibility to remain in his position as European Commissioner. “It is my responsibility to Greece because my retirement would mean five months without a Greek Commissioner which also means that Greece would be absent at a time that serious deliberations are taking place and important decisions are make”.

On the next day of the general elections in Greece, Avramopoulos said that it wants an ND strong and with absolute parliamentary majority. “I believe that Kyriakos Mitsotakis (ND leader) will contribute in the promotion of the social and national unity and will be a good, wise and effective prime minister”, he underlined.