Mitsotakis: The Political Answer to the Lies, Division, Polarisation Will be Given on July 7

KILKIS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday sent a message of unity from the town of Kilkis noting that the political answer on July 7 will be a message against the lies, the division and the polarisation we experienced in the last years. “We know from our history that our nation is doing great thing only when it is united and the political answer you will give on July 7 will not only be the reward to our programme. It will a message against the lies, the division, the populism and the polarisation and to all those we experienced in the last four years” he said addressing the citizens of the northern Greek city of Kilkis.

Referring to the Prespes Agreement, Mitsotakis noted that “it was an agreement decided in the absence of the Greek people that hurt all the Greeks”.