PM Tsipras: Τhe Country will Move Forward with a Fair Growth Model or We will Turn Back

VOLOS, Greece – “A new era arrives for our country, the post memorandum era” said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday during his visit to Mt. Pelion and the farming cooperative Zagorin at the village of Zagora.

“Now we can govern the country with our hands free. Of course there are fiscal commitments which we have proved that we they can be implemented”.

Tsipras referred to the stake of the national elections on July 7 “the crucial dilemma that is in front of us is if the country will move forward with a model of fair growth for all or we will go back. You should not take for granted that we will move forward. We reached this point with huge difficulties.

“In one hand there is a plan for fair growth and on the other hand there is a plan of neoliberal proposals which we know from the past” he said.