New Rochelle AHEPA Barbeque

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The New Rochelle – James Plevritis – Joseph C. Keane, AHEPA Chapter # 405 celebrated their annual June Barbeque Gala at Holy Trinity Church in New Rochelle on June 20 with a few fraternal announcements. The Chapter announced their 2019 honoree is Ahepan George Williams for his outstanding service to the Holy Trinity, Church and to the local AHEPA Chapter.

Brother Williams is a distinguished Past President and long-time member of the Board of Trustees of Holy Trinity Church, and a 27-year member of the Chapter. Honors will be bestowed on December 8 at the Chapter’s annual signature Legend Initiation/luncheon at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, NY.

In an extraordinary fraternal moment rarely seen in the Order of AHEPA, the New Rochelle, Chapter also paid tribute to Brother John Levas, and made him an honorary New Rochelle Chapter Legend. Brother Levas is retiring to the shores of North Carolina, after an amazing 17 years of Hellenistic service as Chapter President of Gold Coast Chapter 456, serving the communities of Port Washington, Roslyn, and Manhasset, Long Island. New Rochelle presented Brother Levas with a plaque in tribute to his life, long service to AHEPA and to Gold Coast Chapter 456. Brother James Zafiros’ closing remarks to Brother John were, “Thanks for the memories.”

The Barbeque Gala was attended by more than 100 members of the James Plevritis – Joseph C. Keane and their Sons of Pericles Chapter along with representatives from Gold Coast Chapter 456, Whitestone Chapter 495 and Hempstead Chapter 170. It was an evening for the ages.