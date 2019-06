NEW YORK – Greek-American billionaire John Catsimatidis continues his foray into media with is latest acquisition, 77 WABC-AM Radio. According to GlobeSt.com, Catsimatidis closed the all-cash deal for a fee of $12.5 million from Cumulus Media.

This isn’t the first radio endeavor for the Gristedes and United Metro Energy owner as Catsimatidis hosts the radio program, “The Cats Roundatable” on AM-970 which has been running for five years now and is available for listeners in 14 states.