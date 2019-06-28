Albanian Demonstration outside Consulate General of Greece in NY (Vid)

NEW YORK – With signs emblazoned with slogans such as “Epirus is Albanian,” “Chamouria is Albanian,” and “Greece, Admit and Apologize,” about 30 Albanians participated in a demonstration outside the Consulate General of Greece in New York on June 27, organized by the Pan-Albanian Federation of America Vatra.

The gathering, which was announced only recently, was part of a more general mobilization of Albanians in New York on the 75th anniversary of the alleged “Genocide” against the Cham Albanians. The gathered …