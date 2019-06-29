Greek Thyme and Honey: A Lifetime Relationship

Greece sits above three main and three small tectonic plates, which keeps land above in constant motion through frequent earthquakes. This may be a disadvantage for human activity but nature thrives under those conditions!

And that movement has led over the years to regions of fascinating variations in relief, with most of Greece’s area mountainous or semi-mountainous.

All the different batches of land and climates in Greece led to the evolution of more than 30 species and subspecies of thyme. Each one …