The Kid From Sepolia Enters Basketball’s Olympus

When the notification came to my phone that Giannis Antentokounmpo, our Giannis, won the NBA MVP award, my heart sank and then a pit in my stomach developed because I hoped that it wasn’t some joke. After a few minutes of gathering my thoughts, I just looked up, away from my phone, mouth wide open, and just laughed with sheer delight. The NBA MVP award could not have gone to a better human being, …