Greek Diaspora in Lebanon Gets Taste of Home

The first ever Greek festival in Lebanon was held in the popular coastal town of Byblos, which is one of the oldest cities in the world which hosted the event showcasing Greek music, dance, and food.

The idea of bringing Greece to Lebanon came from George Eid, a Lebanese broadcast journalist and university lecturer with Greek roots that go back to Smyrna before 1922, the Greek City Times of Sydney, Australia reported.

After producing the first documentary about the Greeks of Lebanon Kalimera Men Beirut, Eid thought that it was not enough to keep the Greek spirit alive in Lebanon, so he decided to create an event that would bring Greece to Lebanon in an authentic way.

The Greek Ambassador to Lebanon Francescos Verros gave his support, said festival organizers, and thousands turned up for the much anticipated event attractions.