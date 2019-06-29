Cincinnati’s Skyline Chili Offer: Trip to Greece

Talk about extras: Skyline Chili in Cincinnati is giving away a trip to Greece in honor of its 70th anniversary and Greek roots.

The Facebook post announcing the contest got a lot of attention nationwide, said the Cincinnati Enquirer as the restaurant has franchises Kentucky, Indiana and Florida and people in other states want one too.

Other people would love to see the country where founder Nicholas Lambrinides lived before he opened his first Skyline Chili restaurant on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill in 1949.

“Fingers crossed we win!!!” said a Cincinnati man.

“Stop giving away those expensive trips and bring some stores to Texas! We don’t need fancy trips to be coerced into eating there, LOL,” a man from Nassau Bay, Texas, said.

And, “Wish we had one in California,” said another man. Greece better than extra cheese.