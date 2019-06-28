Discover the Hidden Gems of Cyclades

Beyond the usual Greek island suspects are less-touristy gems where you experience a more authentic Greek lifestyle without forfeiting vibrant village life and sun-splashed beaches. In this article we will present Naxos and Paros.

NAXOS

Naxos is the largest island of Cyclades with an area of 435 square kilometers. Contrary to what one might expect from an island, Naxos does not have an abundance of fish, and this is due to the morphology of the island which has no natural harbors, nevertheless, food choices are plentiful and locals love their island, and respecting its history and taking care to promote its development without altering its past. It is one of the few Greek islands that have been inhabited without interruption from prehistoric times until today and this has contributed to its unique character.

Two secret places to visit:

Agios Theodoros: It is a small beach below the Church of St. Theodore from which it took its name. Is pebbly with a narrow coast and is accessible by car up to a point and then by walking. There are no trees for shade or nearby shops, so bring supplies!

Tourkopigado (in Heraklia): If you want to go for a trip while you are in Naxos, Tourkopigado in Heraklia is the perfect oasis. The beach is near the center of the island and it is known only to the locals! It has pebbles and clear blue waters with some trees for shade. Well worth a visit!

PAROS

The island of Paros is the 3rd largest island of Cyclades. From the 7th century BC until the end of the 19th century AD locals worked mostly in the mining of Parian marble, which was known all over the world and stands out for its excellent quality. Most of the Parians are fishermen, farmers, or are active in tourism, so the visitors can be sure that they will find quality products in this island!

Two secret places to visit:

Lageri Beach: It is a small oasis just a few meters from Naoussa, a narrow strip of sand connecting Paros with a very small island opposite and you can walk through the blue waters! The beach is not organized but has trees for shade. Bring everything you need for a picnic and let the scenery relax you!

The Cave of Archilochus: The most important cave on the island is this one, named after the Parian poet Archilochus who used the cave as a place of inspiration. The cliffs tha covers the opening of the cave ensure that this point will remain a secret and unknown to most of the visitors! It is located at the entrance of the port of Parikia and if you are there during sunset you will be enchanted by the colors!

