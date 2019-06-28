Public Schedule of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros June 28 – July 8, 2019

MEDIA ADVISORY
Fri., Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 p.m.
Grand Banquet of the Metropolis of Atlanta Clergy Laity Conference
Hyatt Riverfront Hotel, Jacksonville, Fla.
Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 – Feast of Synaxis of the Twelve Apostles
7:45 a.m. Orthros – 9:00 a.m. Archieratical Divine Liturgy
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Paul, Hempstead, NY
Fri., Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 p.m.
AHEPA 97th Annual Supreme Convention Grand Banquet
The Palmer House Hilton Hotel, Chicago, Illinois
Sat., Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 a.m.
AHEPA’s Sons of Pericles and Maids of Athena Awards Brunch
The Palmer House Hilton Hotel, Chicago, Illinois
12:00 noon
Meeting with Clergy of the Metropolis of Chicago
Crystal Room, The Palmer House Hilton Hotel, Chicago, Illinois
3:00 p.m.
Chicago Riverboat Architectural Tour with Clergy, Young Adults and the YAL Board
Chicago, Illinois
6:00 p.m.
Dinner with the leadership of the Metropolis of Chicago
Cite, 505 N. Lakeshore Dr., Chicago, Illinois
Sun., Jul. 7, 2019
8:30 a.m. Orthros – 9:45 a.m. Archieratical Divine Liturgy
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, Chicago, Illinois
2:30 p.m.
Visit to the National Hellenic Museum
333 South Halsted St, Chicago, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
Visit to the Serbian Orthodox Diocese of New Gračanica and Midwestern America and the New Gračanica Monastery, Protection of the Most Holy Mother of God
35240 W Grant Ave. Third Lake Ill. 60046
Mon. Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Visit to the Greek American Nursing Home
220 First St. Wheeling, Ill. 60090
12:00 noon
Visit to the Fanari Camp / Saint Iakovos Retreat Center
920 224th Avenue, Kansasville, Wis.
2:00 p.m.
Visit to Saint John Chrysostom Monastery
Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
