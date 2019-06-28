Public Schedule of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros June 28 – July 8, 2019

MEDIA ADVISORY

Fri., Jun. 28, 2019

6:00 p.m.

Grand Banquet of the Metropolis of Atlanta Clergy Laity Conference

Hyatt Riverfront Hotel, Jacksonville, Fla.

Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 – Feast of Synaxis of the Twelve Apostles

7:45 a.m. Orthros – 9:00 a.m. Archieratical Divine Liturgy

Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Paul, Hempstead, NY

Fri., Jul. 5, 2019

6:00 p.m.

AHEPA 97th Annual Supreme Convention Grand Banquet

The Palmer House Hilton Hotel, Chicago, Illinois

Sat., Jul. 6, 2019

9:30 a.m.

AHEPA’s Sons of Pericles and Maids of Athena Awards Brunch

The Palmer House Hilton Hotel, Chicago, Illinois

12:00 noon

Meeting with Clergy of the Metropolis of Chicago

Crystal Room, The Palmer House Hilton Hotel, Chicago, Illinois

3:00 p.m.

Chicago Riverboat Architectural Tour with Clergy, Young Adults and the YAL Board

Chicago, Illinois

6:00 p.m.

Dinner with the leadership of the Metropolis of Chicago

Cite, 505 N. Lakeshore Dr., Chicago, Illinois

Sun., Jul. 7, 2019

8:30 a.m. Orthros – 9:45 a.m. Archieratical Divine Liturgy

Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, Chicago, Illinois

2:30 p.m.

Visit to the National Hellenic Museum

333 South Halsted St, Chicago, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

Visit to the Serbian Orthodox Diocese of New Gračanica and Midwestern America and the New Gračanica Monastery, Protection of the Most Holy Mother of God

35240 W Grant Ave. Third Lake Ill. 60046

Mon. Jul. 8, 2019

10:00 a.m.

Visit to the Greek American Nursing Home

220 First St. Wheeling, Ill. 60090

12:00 noon

Visit to the Fanari Camp / Saint Iakovos Retreat Center

920 224th Avenue, Kansasville, Wis.

2:00 p.m.

Visit to Saint John Chrysostom Monastery

Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

Source: GOARCH